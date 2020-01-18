The Indian men’s hockey team kick-started their FIH Pro League campaign with a thumping 5-2 win over No 3 ranked Netherlands on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Rupinder Singh starred with a brace while Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singha and Lalit Upadhyay scored a goal apiece.

India opened the scoring in the very first minute of the match, thanks to Gurjant Singh. Rupinder then doubled the scoreline with a phenomenal strike in the 12th-minute to put India in the driver’s seat early on in the clash.

Within a minute after the Rupinder’s goal, Netherlands won a penalty corner and Jannsenn Jip found the back of the net as he made it 2-1.

The scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of the home side at the end of the first quarter.

Jeroen Hertzberger then equalised for the tourists early in the second quarter to draw level at 2-2.

HT: 🇮🇳 2-2 🇳🇱 1′ Gurjant Singh

12′ Rupinder Pal Singh 14′ Jip Janssen

HT: 🇮🇳 2-2 🇳🇱 1′ Gurjant Singh
12′ Rupinder Pal Singh 14′ Jip Janssen
28′ Jeroen Hertzberger

At the half-time, the two teams were locked at 2-all. In the 34th-minute Mandeep Singh broke the deadlock as India regain the lead. Within the next two minutes, India scored again when Lalit Upadhyay got his name on the scoresheet.

In the 46th-minute Rupinder completed a brace as he put the final nail in the coffin by converting a penalty corner.

Akashdeep Singh had a brilliant day at the goal as he kept India in the match by effecting a lot of impressive saves.