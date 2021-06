Dream11 Team Prediction

RUS vs DEN, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020, Group A: Captain – Russia vs Denmark, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Tella Parken, Copenhagen at 12:30 AM IST June 21 Monday.

Russia will lock horns against Denmark in a Group B encounter on Monday. Russia head into the game following an impressive 1-0 win over Finland, while Denmark succumbed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium. Also Read - MCD vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Macedonia vs Netherlands at Amsterdam Arena, 9:30 PM IST, June 21

Russia vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RUS vs DEN, Euro 2020, Russia Dream11 Team Player List, Denmark Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips Russia vs Denmark, Online football Tips Russia vs Denmark Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020.

TIME: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Tella Parken, Copenhagen

RUS vs DEN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K. Schmeichel

Defenders: G. Dzhiklya, S. Kjaer, V. Karavyev, J. Maehle

Midfielders: M. Ozdoyev, T. Delaney, R. Zobnin, P. Hojberg

Strikers: Y. Poulsen, A. Dzyuba

RUS vs DEN Probable playing XI

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

Russia

Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

