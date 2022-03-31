New Delhi: Spanish football league LaLiga has launched “We team up for Peace” campaign, to show support to Ukraine. Ukraine has been engaged in a war against Russia for over a month now. The campaign is being launched in collaboration with the 42 clubs of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank to show their commitment to peace. Through the campaign, the posters will be posted in their stadiums which will have a QR code, via which fans can quickly and easily access the website where they can make donations to the Red Cross.Also Read - Real Madrid: Coach Carlo Ancelotti Tests Positive For Covid-19, Could Miss Champions League Quarter-Final Against Chelsea

“This will support the humanitarian work the organisation has been carrying out continuously in the territory since the beginning of the invasion,” the league said in a release. Also Read - Amid Russia-Ukraine War, High Crude Oil Price, India Ratings Lowers GDP Forecast to 7-7.2% For FY23

“As well as its presence in all LaLiga stadiums, this campaign will also be promoted during broadcasts of the matches of the competition and through other media and communication channels, in order to maximise the charitable impact as much as possible,” it added. Also Read - Biden Proposes $6.9bn in FY 2023 Budget to Counter Ukraine War; Asks Congress to allot $773bn For Defence Department

Furthermore, the LaLiga Foundation has also made a donation to the cause, one that will go towards the purchase of essential materials. Apart from this, there are many other initiatives run by LaLiga in support of Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)