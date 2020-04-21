Russian footballer Innokenty Samokhvalov has died at the age of 22 after a suspected heart failure during an individual training session on Monday. Also Read - 'Appreciate Your Efforts': On Civil Services Day, PM Thanks Civil Servants For Role in COVID-19 Battle

Samokhvalov, a defender, was contracted to Lokomotiv Moscow. Also Read - WATCH: Italian Girls Take Game to New Level as Rooftop Tennis Goes Viral

Sportspersons across majority of the world have been confined indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic with several of them opting to train individually to maintain fitness. Also Read - Odisha and Kerala have Best Doubling Rate for Covid-19 Infection, Says Govt

“On April 20, defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified,” Lokomotiv Moscow said in a statement.

Samokhvalov leaves behind a wife and a son.

“FC Lokomotiv is shocked by what happened. This is a huge sorrow for our family. We express our condolences to his family and friends,” the statement read.

While he was yet to play in the Russian Premier League, the country’s top-tier football competition, Samokhvalov played for Lokomotiv’s reserve team Kazanka in the third tier. He joined the club in 2015.

Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin said the club assumed he didn’t have any problems as the doctors allowed him to train. “It’s horrible. The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure. If the doctors allowed him to train then we must assume he did not have any problems,” Grishin told Russian news agency RIA Novos.