Russian GP Live Streaming, F1 Race Live Today Updates

After 14 extremely hard-fought and entertaining races, F1 heads to Sochi Autodrome for the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. The stakes are high as the fight for the championship is closer than ever. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are separated by just five points in the race for the drivers' title. McLaren's Lando Norris will start a race from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after topping a wet/dry qualifying on Saturday. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will join his former teammate Norris on the front row after an excellent lap of his own in Q3, with George Russell an impressive third for Williams. Meanwhile, seven-time champion – Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton made two mistakes in tricky conditions in Q3, leaving him fourth on the grid alongside his 2022 teammate Russell.

Valtteri Bottas was only seventh in the other Mercedes, while Sergio Perez also qualified a disappointing ninth for Red Bull. Championship leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid after Red Bull elected to fit a new Honda power unit on his car.The Sochi Autodrom in Russia is one of the freshest circuits in F1, having only opened seven years ago and encircling the Sochi Winter Olympics park. The Sochi Autodrom has a track length of 5.848km. With 53 laps taking place for the main race, a total distance of 309.745 km will be covered during the race on Sunday. Here is a look at how to watch the Russian Grand Prix main race in India, the Russian Grand Prix live streaming details.

When is the Russian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Russian GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, September 26 in India.

What are the timings of the Russian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Russian GP 2021 F1 race will start at 5.30 PM IST.

Where is the Russian GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The Russian GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Sochi Autodrom in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Russian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Russian GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Russian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Russian GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.