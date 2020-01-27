Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the Virat Kohli-led India is swiftly gearing up to be a ruthless team as they proved their mental toughness once again emerging victorious in a low-scoring second Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

After India defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets, Akhtar said on his YouTube channel: “India is becoming a ruthless team as they once again proved it against New Zealand in the second T20I. If you (Kiwis) are being bowled out for such a modest total, how will you compete against a side like India which possesses a long batting line-up.”

Earlier, I had said that (Colin) Munro and (Martin) Guptill would have to score big, otherwise it would be impossible to stop the onslaught of India,” he added.

The 44-year-old pacer, also known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ in his playing days, Akhtar lavished praise on pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami saying: “Have seen a new confidence from Bumrah and Shami as they have now started to create fear in the oppostion batsmen. Also, Ravindra Jadeja doesn’t let you score runs and bowls some odd spins which and tests the batsmen.”

He lamented the fact that competition in cricket is slowing down globally as teams have failed to show character and any fight.

“At present India is dominating the world one-sided. But what will happen to other teams? What will happen to world cricket?” he asked.

“When Australia dominated world cricket, at least India and Pakistan showed fight and tried to compete. However, what we are seeing in New Zealand is that the hosts have completely surrendered before India in the first t20 T20Is,” he added.

India will now aim to seal what would be their first T20I series-win over New Zealand when they meet the hosts in the third match in Hamilton on Wednesday.