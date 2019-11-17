Ruthvika Shivani Gadde bounced back to form in style as she cliched the women’s singles title while 10th seed Siddharth Pratap Singh pocketed the men’s section at the Yonex Sunrise All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament in Pune on Sunday.

Ruthvika, a South Asian Games gold medallist, triumphed over 13th seed Shruti Mundada to win the final 21-10, 21-17 in just 35 minutes.

Ruthvika ka Dhamaka! 💥#RuthvikaShivani claimed the WS title🏆 after stunning no.1️⃣3️⃣ seeded shuttler- #ShrutiMundada in the finals of #YonexSunrise All India Senior Ranking Tournament, Pune. Score 👉: 21-10, 21-17. Congrats champ!👏#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/rDl24eoxrT — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 17, 2019

Ruthvika’s journey to the title was not easy. She had a series of upset wins on her way to the title. She first beat 10th seed Ira Sharma in the second round, which was followed by a 21-12, 23-21 win over top seed Aakarshi Kashyap.

In the quarterfinal, 15th seed Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka retired against her while in the semi-final and then Ruthvika defeated 16th seed Samiya Imad Farooqui in three tight games.

Meanwhile, in men’s singles, Siddharth continued his fine run beat 14th seed K. Jagadeesh 23-21, 21-15 in a closely fought final.

Siddharth Triumphs!🔥 No.1️⃣0️⃣ seeded shuttler #SiddharthP wins the MS title🏆 after sinking no.1️⃣4️⃣seeded shuttler #JagdeeshK in the finals of #YonexSunrise All India Senior Ranking Tournament, Pune. Score👉: 23-21,21-15. Congrats champ!👏

Way to go! #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/5J8lFJIX1A — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 17, 2019

Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat bagged the women’s doubles after the top seeds notched up a 21-12, 21-17 win over Sahithi Bandi and Nila V.

Bhat also went on to win the mixed doubles title with Krishna Prasad. The sixth seeds blew away the seventh-seeded pair of Vighnesh Devlekar and Prajakta Sawant 21-15, 21-16 to win the title.

In men’s doubles, fourth seeds Devlekar and Deep Rambhiya got a walkover in the final from second seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Shlok Ramchandran.