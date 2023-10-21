Home

Rutuja Bhosale Eyes 2024 Paris Olympics Berth After Asian Games 2023 Success In Hangzhou

Rutuja Bhosale is currently placed 313 in women's singles and aims to break into top 200.

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna pose with their Asian Games 2023 gold medals. (Image: Instagram)

Pune: Riding on the success at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale is now aiming to secure a 2024 Paris Olympics quota and break into top-200 to ensure more Grand Slam presence in her career. Bhosale teamed up with veteran Rohan Bopanna and won India a mixed doubles tennis gold after 13 years at the continental showpiece.

“It was a proud moment for me and Rohan (Bopanna) to represent India and win an Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles after 13 long years,” Bhosale told reporters on Saturday. Unlike other sports, a tennis gold doesn’t guarantee an Olympic spot.

“I have trained my eyes on the Paris Olympics. In tennis, one cannot book an Olympic quota despite winning at the Asian Games like other sports. I have to better my ranking and make my way up from 320 to top-200 to ensure a berth as well as secure entry in Grand Slams,” she said.

Bhosale has made significant progress in her world ranking resulting in a career-high ranking of 313 in singles. She has also clinched seven ITF titles in the last two years including six in the doubles category. “I am thankful for all the help and support that has gone into making us stand at the podium,” Rutuja added.

