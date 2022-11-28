Ruturaj Gaikwad Creates History, Hits 7 Sixes In An Over In Vijay Hazare Trophy vs UP | Watch Clip

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history smashed seven sixes in a over while playing the Vijay Hazare trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Hazare Trophy, New Delhi: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history and smashed seven sixes in an over while playing the Vijay Hazare trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh. Ruturaj Gaikwad was in lethal form as the batter smashed sixteen maximums while playing against Uttar Pradesh.

In the second quarter-final of the domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad, he hit Shiva Singh for seven consecutive sixes. One ball of the over was a no-ball on which Gaikwad hit a six. On the basis of his innings, Maharashtra scored 330 runs for five wickets in 50 overs. Gaikwad played an inning of 220 runs in 159 balls with the help of 16 sixes and 10 fours.

Here is the video:

Gaikwad hammers 220 off 159 balls with 16 sixes and 10 fours to power Maharashtra to 330/5 in 50 overs after batting first.

Before this Sri Lankan cricketer Navindu Pahasara also smashed seven sixes in a over, Coming in to bat at No.3, the youngster created history by slamming seven consecutive sixes in one over, that also included a no-ball.

Navindu’s heroics with the bat enabled his side to post 283/7 in 36 overs. So impressive was his hitting prowess that it even impressed Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan, who was present in the ground.