Ruturaj Gaikwad Hails CSK Skipper MS Dhoni For Better Understanding Of Game In Shortest Format

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 213 runs in four games so far against Australia in the ongoing T20I series, including a century in the third match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of India best batters in T20I series against Australia. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India opener Ruturaj Gikwad credited Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni for his better understanding of the game in the shortest format. The right-hander has been in prolific form in the ongoing T20I series against Australia, amassing 213 runs, including a century in the third game in Guwahati.

“I would say I learned being in CSK because, you know, Mahi bhai is always keen on reading situations, you know, understanding the game, how the game will progress. And he is more or less sends a message where you have to look for a team score,” said Gaikwad after India beat Australia in the fourth game to seal the series 3-1.

“You know what the team requires at that certain stage, irrespective of where you are batting, Either you are batting on 15 or not out or you just started, what the team requires just in particular that over. So I think that has stayed with me. And I’m trying to continue that.”

Notably, despite Gaikwad’s maiden century in the third game, India lost the game courtesy of a Glenn Maxwell show. Gaikwad’s ton was the first time an Indian had scored three figures against the mighty Australians in the shortest format.

With the hundred, the CSK opener joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav to score a hundred in T20Is. India play Australia in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

