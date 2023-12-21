Home

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury: Here’s Why India Opener is Missing 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury: Here’s Why India Opener is Missing 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: As per India captain KL Rahul, Gaikwad has injured his finger and that is the reason why he was unavailable for selection.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury.

Paarl: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is not part of the Indian side for the third and final ODI versus South Africa on Thursday at Boland Park in Paarl. As per India captain KL Rahul, Gaikwad has injured his finger and that is the reason why he was unavailable for selection. “Ruturaj misses out after doing some damage to his finger. Also, Kuldeep gets a rest and Yuzi Chahal comes in,” Rahul said at the toss.

Trending Now

“Not really bothered by being asked to bat first. The wicket will be even for both innings and the lights come on pretty late here. We got ourselves to a good position in the previous game but ended up losing 5 wickets for 40 odd runs. Once we get a good start, we have to make it count. Today is another opportunity for the boys to prove themselves. This looks like a much better wicket than the previous two, hopefully we can get plenty of runs on the board,” Rahul added at the toss.

You may like to read

Rajat Patidar is also in the XI and in all probability, he would bat at the No. 3 position.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.