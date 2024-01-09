Home

Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury Update: Indian Batter Likely to be Available For 3rd Test vs England

Ind vs Eng: Gaikwad was being looked at as the back-up opener, but now this situation may ensure Abhimanyu Easwaran may get picked for the opening two Tests

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mumbai: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up a finger fracture and hence he could not be a part of the Test series against South Africa. He was expected to make it back into the Indian Test fold in the upcoming Tests versus England. But that is not going to happen, as a report in The Times of India suggests that he will miss the first two Tests and would be available for the third game. Gaikwad was being looked at as the back-up opener, but now this situation may ensure Abhimanyu Easwaran may get picked for the opening two Tests with Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to open.

“Ruturaj is recovering at the National Cricket Academy and should be fit after a week or 10 days. He will subsequently be available for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

He is likely to be available for selection after the second Test of the series,” a source told TOI.

