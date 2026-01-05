Home

Star India cricketer likely to replace Shreyas Iyer if vice-captain fails to get fitness clearance

Star India cricketer, who smashed a century during the India vs South Africa ODI series is likely to replace Shreyas Iyer if he fails to get fitness clearance.

New Delhi: BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday (January 3), with Shreyas Iyer appointed as vice-captain. However, the board made it clear that the Iyer’s inclusion will depend on him receiving fitness clearance.

Iyer has not featured in any competitive match since sustaining an injury while fielding during the ODI series against Australia in Sydney on October 25, 2025.

Shreyas Iyer to play Mumbai’s next Vijay Hazare Trophy match

As per reports, Iyer is likely to feature in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur on Tuesday (January 6) to assess his fitness. If he is cleared, he will leave for Vadodara immediately and join the India squad ahead of the first ODI on January 11.

Meanwhile, if concerns over his fitness stays, Iyer will feature in another Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Punjab in Jaipur on January 8 before joining the India squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to join India’s ODI squad as Iyer’s replacement

According to Cricbuzz, if Iyer does not receive fitness clearance for the New Zealand ODI series, Ruturaj Gaikwad will join the squad as his replacement.

“In the unlikely event of Iyer not getting clearance, the selectors will draft Ruturaj Gaikwad into the squad. But the chances of that are very remote,” the report read.

Gaikwad, a regular top-order batter, walked in to at No. 4 for India in the first two ODIs against South Africa in 2025, where he scored 8 and 105 runs respectively. However, despite hitting a century in his most recent international appearance, the 28-year-old right-hander was excluded from India’s ODI squad.

Gaikwad is currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Maharashtra and is also leading the side. In his last two Elite Group C matches in Jaipur, he scored an impressive 124 against Uttarakhand and 66 against Mumbai.

India’s 15-member squad for New Zealand ODI series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

