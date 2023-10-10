By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal May be Called in as Shubman Gill’s Cover in Team India Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 – REPORT
ODI World Cup 2023: Gaikwad or Jaiswal - who should be picked as Gill's back-up?
Chennai: In what would come as a massive setback for Team India in the ongoing ODI World Cup, regular opener Shubman Gill is likely to miss the upcoming clash against Pakistan. As per several media reports, Gill has been hospitalised in an hospital in Chennai and has not travelled with the squad to Delhi. It is also being reported that Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal are being considered as back-up options. It would be interesting to see if the management opts for a back-up for Gill. The Indian opener is being monitored regularly by top doctors. A report also claims that his platelet count dropped below 1,00,000.
