Home

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad Set to Miss WTC Final 2023 Due to Marriage; Yashaswi Jaiswal to Join India Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad Set to Miss WTC Final 2023 Due to Marriage; Yashaswi Jaiswal to Join India Squad

All the interest is about where is the India vs Pakkistan game ghoing to take place.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to miss WTC Final

Mumbai: In what would come as a major setback for the Indian cricket team ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final in the UK, Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to miss it due to his marriage which was scheduled earlier. Yashaswi Jaiswal is going to be added to the squad.

This would also be a big setback for Ruturaj personally. Jaiswal will now fly to London with the next batch of cricketers. It is understood that India coach Rahul Dravid took the final call.

You may like to read

“He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won’t be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

A few Indian players who have already reached London have started training.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES