Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India At Asian Games 2023 In Hangzhou, Rinku Singh Gets Maiden Call-Up

New Delhi: Amid rumours that Shikhar Dhawan will lead India at the Asian Games 2023, the BCCI has named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the Indian side on Friday for the quadrennial event while also handing maiden Indian team call-ups for Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in T20I format at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

India Men: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

