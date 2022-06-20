Bengaluru: It was continues rain that played spoilsport in Bengaluru during the much-awaited fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday. It was disappointing as fans wanted a full game but only 21 balls were bowled. The 21 balls were good enough to dent India as South Africa picked up two wickets.Also Read - IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Satisfied With Positives; Hails Fighting Spirit of Team India

Gaikwad found the going extremely difficult in the middle and he finally perished when he looked to hit Lungi Ngidi straight over his head. Looked like the ball stopped a little on Gaikwad who was early into his shot. The ball went straight up in the air and was caught Dwaine Pretorious.

A video of just after Gaikwad's dismissal has emerged where the stylish opener is seen behaving in a disrespectful manner with the groundsman in the dugout.

Here is the viral video:

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this👎 pic.twitter.com/Qj6YoXIPUa — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) June 19, 2022

Here is how disappointed fans reacted:

Ruturaj should be discarded from the Team India what was that attitude bisi complete disrespect 😑 @BCCI https://t.co/sQnRFSkyLc — ARYAN_OP™ (@ARYAN__OP) June 19, 2022

Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful. https://t.co/rxaNZoYuWe — FOXER ᴮᵉᵃˢᵗ 🏏 (@FOXER_Offl) June 19, 2022

Bad behaviour by Ruturaj 👎 https://t.co/ZpQ0QkOOrB — Sangram Gawade (@cricketsangram) June 19, 2022

India head to the UK for two T20Is against Ireland where Hardik will lead the side and then play England for one Test, three T20Is and three ODIs.