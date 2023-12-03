Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal Put Pressure On Selectors, Reckons Akash Chopra

Home

Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad are in lethal form in the ongoing T20I series against Australia where India already won the series by 3-1.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Akash Chopra reckons that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s current form will surely put pressure on the selectors when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are back in the squad.

However, Rohit and Virat will miss the upcoming T20I series against South Africa but Gill will be part of India’s side under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.

Akash Chopra reckoned that scoring runs will help them to stay closer to the Indian cricket team.

“I feel it’s an important game for Rutu and Yashasvi because the more runs you score, the closer you will remain to the Indian team when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are back. Keep accumulating runs so that the pressure remains on the selectors” said Akash Chopra

Chopra also suggested Deepak Chahar to enhance his reputation as a wicket-taker with the new ball

“Deepak Chahar, because he is becoming a regular member in all formats, needs to make a comeback after proving slightly expensive with the new ball. He picked up wickets in the last match, but it is a good game to enhance his reputation as a wicket-taker with the new ball” Chopra added.

