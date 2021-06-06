RWA-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Predictions Kwibuka Women’s T20

Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RWA-W vs BOT-W at Gahanga International Stadium: In the season opener of Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Rwanda Women will lock horns with the Botswana Women at the Gahanga International Stadium on Sunday. The Kwibuka Women's T20 RWA-W vs BOT-W match will start at 1 PM IST – June 6. Hosts Rwanda will start this contest as the favorites because they know the pitch better than their opponents. In the 2019 edition of the 2019 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Rwanda Women finished as runners-up to Tanzania Women. On the other hand, Bostwana Women last played a T20I series against Kenya Women in December 2019. They are one of the weakest teams in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament. Here is the Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RWA-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, RWA-W vs BOT-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, RWA-W vs BOT-W Probable XIs Kwibuka Women's T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kwibuka Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kwibuka Women's T20 toss between Rwanda Women and Botswana Women will take place at 12:30 PM IST – June 6.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium.

RWA-W vs BOT-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Laura Mophakedi, Sarah Uwera

Batters – Cathia Uwamahoro, Florence Samanyika, Thapelo Modise

All-rounders – Shameelah Mosweu, Marie Bimenyimana (VC), Henriette Ishimwe (C)

Bowlers – Amantle Mokgotlhe, Belyse Murekatete, Tuelo Shadrack

RWA-W vs BOT-W Probable Playing 11s

Rwanda Women: Sarah Uwera (c), Cathia Uwamahoro, Gisele Ishimwe, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Sifa Ingabire, Marie Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Margueritte Vumiliya, Belyse Murekatete.

Botswana Women: Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Thapelo Modise, Jacqueline Kgang, Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Botsogo Mpedi, Precious Modimo, Tuelo Shadrack, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Onneile Keitsemang.

RWA-W vs BOT-W Squads

Rwanda Women: Sarah Uwera (C) , Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Botswana Women: Laura Mophakedi (C), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack.

