RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Predictions Kwibuka Women’s T20

Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RWA-W vs NIG-W at Gahanga International Stadium: In match no. 8 of Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Rwanda Women will lock horns with the Nigeria Women at the Gahanga International Stadium on Wednesday. The Kwibuka Women's T20 RWA-W vs NIG-W match will start at 5:20 pm IST – June 9. Rwanda Women have one win and one loss so far in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 league. Nigeria Women, on the other hand, have lost both games they've played so far. With one win and a loss, Rwanda Women hold the third spot in the league table.

TOSS: The Kwibuka Women's T20 toss between Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women will take place at 4:55 PM IST – June 9.

Time: 5:20 pm IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium.

RWA-W vs NIG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Favour Eseigbe

Batters – Samantha Agazuma, Sifa Ingabire, Cathia Uwamahoro

All-rounders – Blessing Etim, Henriette Ishimwe (VC), Alice Ikuzwe (C), Salome Sunday

Bowlers – Immaculee Muhawenimana, Joy Efosa, Belyse Murekatete

RWA-W vs NIG-W Probable Playing 11s

Rwanda Women: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (wk), Marie Bimenyimana, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya, Sifa Ingabire, Immaculee Muhawenimana.

Nigeria Women: Samantha Agazuma, Blessing Etim, Omonye Asika, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Salome Sunday, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe.

RWA-W vs NIG-W Squads

Rwanda Women: Sarah Uwera (C) , Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Nigeria Women: Samantha Agazuma (C), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday.

