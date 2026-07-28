Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India’s assistant coach, T Dilip also exits ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

Ryan ten Doeschate was reportedly frustrated with the lack of clarity regarding his role in the Indian team and the Dutchman has finally decided to move on for a new challenge

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Indian cricket team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addresses a press conference at the New Chandigarh Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Gautam Gambhir’s assistant coach in the Indian national team set-up – Ryan ten Doeschate – has stepped down from his role with immediate effect following the Men in Blues’ back-to-back series defeats in their recent tour of the United Kingdom. It is also being reported that long-time fielding coach T Dilip has also left the national side following the expiry of his contract.

T Dilip had been serving as India’s fielding coach for the past five years since taking over the reigns back in 2021 as part of Rahul Dravid’s coaching staff. He had built a very positive and encouraging atmosphere inside the Indian dressing room and has been a key reason behind the team’s success over the last 5 years or so.

Dilip’s role inside the dressing room was so important that the current Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff extended his contract to keep the same atmosphere intact inside the dressing room.

More to follow..