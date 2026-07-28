Gautam Gambhir’s assistant coach in the Indian national team set-up – Ryan ten Doeschate – has stepped down from his role with immediate effect following the Men in Blues’ back-to-back series defeats in their recent tour of the United Kingdom. It is also being reported that long-time fielding coach T Dilip has also left the national side following the expiry of his contract.
T Dilip had been serving as India’s fielding coach for the past five years since taking over the reigns back in 2021 as part of Rahul Dravid’s coaching staff. He had built a very positive and encouraging atmosphere inside the Indian dressing room and has been a key reason behind the team’s success over the last 5 years or so.
Dilip’s role inside the dressing room was so important that the current Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff extended his contract to keep the same atmosphere intact inside the dressing room.
More to follow..
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