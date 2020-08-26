Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's RYCC vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of the ECS T10 – Cyprus tournament on Thursday, Riyaan CC will square off against Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol. The ECS T10 – Cyprus RYCC vs NCT match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – August 27. Tigers have been excellent in the tournament so far, with three wins and just one loss in four matches they have played. The team is mainly known for the wealth of all-rounders at their disposal, and is filled with a number of other quality players. On the other hand, Riyaan CC currently sit atop the table with the same number of wins. The team's weakness is their inexperienced bowling unit but if their strong batting lineup manages to put up a big total, they will be very hard to beat.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 match toss between Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 12.15 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: WCP Wellege, A. Ali

Batsmen: Atta Ullah (C), R. Mazumder, Awais Liaqat

All-rounders: Shoaib Ahmad, Sibtal Hassnain (VC), M. Gunasekara

Bowlers: Abdul Manan, Habibur Rahman, Ram Jaishwal

RYCC vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Riyaan CC: S Ahmed, A Liaqat, A Raza, S Hassnain, W Wellege, T Bashir, U Mazhar, Ahsan Ullah, Atta Ullah, J Lamsal and R Jaishwal.

Nicosia Tigers: R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar.

RYCC vs NCT Squads

Riyaan CC: Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Nicosia Tigers: Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

