RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers, 2nd Semifinal Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RYCC vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: The second semifinal match will take place between Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers. It promises to be an exciting contest considering the two opponents have beaten the other once each before in the tournament.

The seventh and final day of the ECS T10-Cyprus has arrived and we have our four semifinalists in Cyprus Eagles CTL, Riyaan CC, Niocosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol. The first semifinal was between Limassol and Eagles. A total of five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches are being played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



RYCC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Atta Ullah (captain), Roman Mazumder (vice-captain), Sibtal Hassnain, Yasir Khan, Ahsan Ullah, Ravi Kumar, Habibur Rahman, Awais Liaqat, Shoaib Ahmad, Irfan Riaz, Anowar Hossain

RYCC vs NCT Squads

Riyaan CC: Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal

Nicosia Tigers: M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen

