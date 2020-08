RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



RYCC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Anowar Hossain (vice-captain), Muhammad Bilawal, Sakhawat Hossain, Tayyab Bashir, Faysal Mia, Umer Waheed, Atta Ullah, Zeeshan Ahmad, Iftekar Jaman, Shoaib Ahmed

RYCC vs NCT Squads

Nicosia Tigers: F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

Riyaan CC: Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat

