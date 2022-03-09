New Delhi: Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth, on Thursday, announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He wrote a heartfelt tweet shared a video on Twitter expressing gratitude for the ones who supported him in his career. See the tweet here.



Sreesanth has been included in the 24-member preliminary squad of Kerala for the upcoming Ranji season. The 38-year-old is making a return to red-ball cricket after a gap of nearly nine years. Sreesanth last played a first-class match in 2013 when he was featured in the Irani Cup for the Rest of India against Mumbai.

For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022



After serving a seven-year suspension for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam, the veteran pacer was elated after getting a place in the preliminary squad for Kerala.

In 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal where he was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan. Sreesanth was accused of spot-fixing during the seventh season of the IPL but he was relieved of all the charges due to lack of evidence and his ban was ended on September 13, 2020.