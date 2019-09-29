India pacer S Sreesanth, who’s life ban for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) was reduced to seven years by the Supreme Court, has expressed his desire to defeat Congressman from his state Shashi Tharoor on a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, Tharoor is a three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, and won the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

If Sreesanth does manage to get the ticket, it will not be Sreesanth’s first foray into politics. In the Kerala state elections in 2016, he had contested from Thiruvananthapuram on the BJP’s ticket but lost to the Congress’ VS Sivakumar by over 11,000 votes.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sreesanth, who also wishes to complete 100 Test wickets after his ban ends in September 2020, said he has great respect for Tharoor and also conceded that the latter had stood by him but was also sure that he would defeat him in the 2024 general elections.

“Now I am in control and so many good things are happening. I am a huge fan of his (sic) as a person who had stood by me but I will defeat him in the elections in Thiruvananthapuram. No doubt about it,” Sreesanth was quoted as saying in the report.

“Now I am in control and so many good things are happening – from music, movies, books, web-series, cricket, and politics,” he added.

Sreesanth has been part of the two World Cup-winning Indian teams – T20 in 2007 in South Africa and 50-over cricket at home in 2011. He last playing in the 2011 World Cup final.