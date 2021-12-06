SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Predictions India A vs South Africa A Test

South Africa A vs India A Dream11 Team Prediction India A vs South Africa A Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SA-A vs IN-A at Mangaung Oval: In the third and final unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, both teams will look to put their best foot forward and clinch the series. With the first two matches ending in a draw, all eyes are now on the 3rd Unofficial Test. The India A vs South Africa A Test match will start at 1:30 PM IST – December 6. It will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Both South Africa A and India A will be eager to win this Test and whoever wins will take the series home. This series can be a turning point for the South African A players, who are all aiming to represent South Africa at the highest level. For visitors, Hanuma Vihari was the main attraction, struck two half-centuries in the last match. They are likely to make changes for the final Test and will test their bench strength. Here is the India A vs South Africa A Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-A vs IN-A Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd Test game, SA-A vs IN-A Probable XIs India A vs South Africa A Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa A vs India A, Fantasy Playing Tips – India A vs South Africa A Test.Also Read - THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain- Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match 2 at Manuka Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 6 Monday

TOSS: The India A vs South Africa A Test toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 1 PM IST – December 6. Also Read - NSD vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Bengal Inter-District T20 Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Bengal Cricket Academy at 12:45 PM IST December 6 Monday

Time: 1:30 PM IST. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari to Abhimanyu Easwaran; Players Who Will Look to Make Virat Kohli-Led India For South Africa Tour

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Canberra.

SA-A vs IN-A My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sinethemba Qeshile

Batsmen – Pieter Malan (C), Prithvi Shaw (VC), Priyank Panchal, Tony de Zorzi, Abhimanyu Easwaran

All-rounders – George Linde, Hanuma Vihari

Bowlers – Lutho Sipamla, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar

SA-A vs IN-A Probable Playing XIs

South Africa A: Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (C), Raynard Van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman.

India A: Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

SA-A vs IN-A Squads

South Africa A: Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (Captain), Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman, Migael Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Dominic Hendricks, Jason Smith.

India A: Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Baba Aparajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ishan Porel, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Upendra Yadav, Umran Malik.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-A Dream11 Team/ SA-A Dream11 Team/ India A Dream11 Team Prediction/ South Africa A Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – India A vs South Africa A Test/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.