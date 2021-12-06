Bloemfontein: In a few days’ time, the selectors would come together and pick an Indian squad that would tour South Africa. Despite the Omicron scare, BCCI assured fans that the tour is on schedule. While the Virat Kohli-led Indian side takes on New Zealand at home, there is the ‘A’ side that is touring South Africa.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh to Ambati Rayudu; Top Indian Released Players Who May go Unsold at Auction

A few players in the S-side would be hopeful of making the Indian senior side for the tour of South Africa. Selectors may also consider a few players from the A-side as they have got themselves accustomed to conditions in the Rainbow Nation.

Here are a few players who would be eyeing an Indian team selection:

Hanuma Vihari: He has a sound defense, something that would help him when touring abroad. Vihari could be picked if India looks to play an extra batter in the seam-friendly conditions of South Africa. Some reports claim Vihari was not picked for the NZ series as BCCI wanted him to get used to the conditions in South Africa.

Prithvi Shaw: The opener has not been consistent and that has led to his downfall. If India is looking for a 4th opener in the side, Shaw would hope – he makes it.

Abhimanyu Easwaran: Opener Prithvi would have stiff competition for that slot from Bengal opener Abhimanyu. The Bengal opener has been in sublime touch in South Africa and that could work in his favour.

Both the Tests in the series have ended in a draw so far and this happens to be the final match.

Probable Playing XI

South Africa A

Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (c), Raynard Van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman.

Probable Playing XI

India A

Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Baba Aparajith / Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar / Deepak Chahar / Navdeep Saini, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.