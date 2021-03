SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match 15

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 15 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SA-L vs BD-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Match 15 between South Africa Legends and South Africa Legends is all set to get underway on Monday. The Match 15 match between SA-L vs BD-L will begin at 07:30 PM IST – March 15, Monday. The league which commenced last season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resumed last month. On Monday Bangladesh Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in a thrilling contest. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match 15 – SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Tips, SA-L vs BD-L Probable Playing XIs, SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match 15. Also Read - Road Safety World Series: Kevin Pietersen Overshadows Irfan Pathan's Quickfire Fifty as England Legends Beat Sachin Tendulkar-Led India Legends by 6 Runs

TOSS: The Match 15 toss between South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends will take place at 06:30 AM IST, March 15, Sunday Also Read - Kevin Pietersen Slams Fastest Fifty in Road Safety Series Against India Legends, Fans Hails Ex-English Legend

Time: 07:00 AM IST. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Prank While Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead of England Legends Game is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Morne Van Wyk (c), Andrew Puttick, Khalid Mashud

Batsmen– Mehrab Hossain, Alviro Peterson, M Nazimuddin (vc)

All-Rounders – Zander De Bruyn, Aftab Ahmed

Bowlers – Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala, Mohammad Rafique

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Legends Probable Playing XI: Morne van Wyk (wk), Loots Bosman, Alviro Peterson, Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes (C), Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Nicky Boje, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala, Roger Telemachus

Bangladesh Legends Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Mohammad Sharif, Khalid Mashud (wk), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique (c), Abdur Razzaq, Khaled Mahmud,

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Squads

South Africa Legends Squad: Morne van Wyk (wk), Loots Bosman, Alviro Peterson, Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes (C), Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Nicky Boje, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala, Roger Telemachus, Andrew Puttick, Lloyd Norris, Monde Zondeki

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mohammad Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Mohammad Sharif, Khalid Mashud (wk), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique (c), Abdur Razzaq, Khaled Mahmud, Mamoon Rashid, Alamgir Kabir, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-L Dream11 Team/ BN-L Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Match 15/ Online Cricket Tips and more.