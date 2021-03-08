SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match 8

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 8 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SA-L vs SL-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Match 8 between South Africa Legends and South Africa Legends is all set to get underway on Monday. The Match 8 match between SA-L vs SL-L will begin at 07:30 PM IST – March 5, Friday. The league which commenced last season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resumed last week. On Monday South Africa Legends will take on the Sri Lanka Legends in a thrilling contest. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match 8 – SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Tips, SA-L vs SL-L Probable Playing XIs, SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match 8.

TOSS: The Match 8 toss between South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 06:30 AM IST, March 8, Monday

Time: 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Morne van Wyk, Upul Tharanga

Batters – Jonty Rhodes (VC), Loots Bosman, Chamara Silva

All-Rounders – Justin Kemp, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Tillakaratne Dilshan (C)

Bowlers – Roger Telemachus, Makhaya Ntini, Rangana Herath

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Legends Probable Playing XI: Morne van Wyk (wk), Loots Bosman, Alviro Peterson, Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes (C), Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Nicky Boje, Makhaya Ntini , Thandi Tshabalala, Roger Telemachus

Sri Lanka Legends Probable Playing XI: TM Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Squads

South Africa Legends Squad: Morne van Wyk (wk), Loots Bosman, Alviro Peterson, Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes (C), Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Nicky Boje, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala, Roger Telemachus, Andrew Puttick, Lloyd Norris, Monde Zondeki

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: TM Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-L Dream11 Team/ SL-L Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Match 8/ Online Cricket Tips and more.