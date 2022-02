SA U-19 vs BD U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

SA U-19 vs BD U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa vs Bangladesh at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 6:30 PM IST February 3, Thursday:

South Africa U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction U-19 World Cup – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA U-19, U-19 World Cup, BD U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips South Africa U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, U-19 World Cup, Online Cricket Tips SA U-19 vs BD U-19 World Cup, South Africa U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, U-19 World Cup, Fantasy Playing Tips – U-19 World Cup.

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between South Africa vs Bangladesh will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

SA-U-19 vs BD-U-19 My Dream11 Team

Gerhardus Maree, George Van Heerden (vc), Michael Copeland, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Mahfijul Islam, Dewald Brevis, SM Meherob (vc), Andile Simelane, Matthew Boast, Rakibul Hasan, Kwena Maphaka

Captain: George Van Heerden Vice Captain: SM Meherob

SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Under 19: Ronan Hermann, Jade Smith, Gerhardus Maree, Dewald Brevis, Kaden Solomons (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Michael Copeland, Andile Simelane, Asakhe Tshaka, Matthew Boast, Kwena Maphaka

Bangladesh Under 19: Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Mahfijul Islam, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman