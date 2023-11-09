Home

SA Vs AFG FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa Vs Afghanistan Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

SA vs AFG Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

SA vs AFG (credit: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in match 42 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 10. Afghanistan’s chances to qualify for the top four are practically impossible now with New Zealand’s 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka. On the other hand, South Africa has already qualified for the semi-finals. The Proteas will like to earn a dominant win here to stay in the top 2 and get back on the winning track after an embarrassing loss against Team India.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How we can watch South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of SA vs AFG will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Watch South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

