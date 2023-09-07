Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Highlights, Score: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets
live

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Highlights, Score: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets

SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live scores of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI.

Updated: September 8, 2023 12:02 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ashton Agar

44* (67) 2x4, 1x6

Marnus Labuschagne

80 (93) 8x4, 0x6

Keshav Maharaj

(9-0-38-1)*

Aiden Markram

(1-0-5-0)
LIVE SA vs AUS, SA vs AUS 1st ODI Live, Live SA vs AUS 1st ODI, SA vs AUS Live Score, SA vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score, SA vs AUS 1st ODI Latest Score, SA vs AUS Score Updates, SA vs AUS 1st ODI Latest Score, SA vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates, SA vs AUS 1st ODI live, Live SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Live Score SA vs AUS 1st ODI, LIVE SA vs AUS On Google, LIVE SA vs AUS on Google News, LIVE SA vs AUS In Google News, LIVE SA vs AUS On Google, LIVE SA vs AUS Google Updates
LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

Highlights SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

Temba Bavuma played the captain’s knock to perfection as he brought up his fifth ODI ton against Australia at Bloemfontien on Thursday. Opening the batting, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 114* off 142 balls. But while he looked to play on a different pitch, the rest could not get going and finally he ran out of partners. South Africa were eventually allout for 222 in 49 overs. Australia would fancy chasing down this total, while the hosts would look to get early wickets with pace and put pressure on the opposition.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:59 PM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:59 PM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:57 PM IST
    Chasing a small but tricky total on a tricky wicket, Australia were 7 down with around 100 needed. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi were brilliant with the new ball as they ran through the top order. However, as the ball got old, the wicket got easier to bat and Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne batted beautifully to take them over the line.
  • Sep 7, 2023 11:56 PM IST

    That’s some innings from Marnus. Outstanding. He came in as a concussion substitute and has played brilliantly to take his side over the line. He got able support from Agar and the two have won the game for their side from a very difficult position.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Here it is!!! Australia won the first ODI Match by three wickets. Kudos to MArnus Labuschange and Ashton Agar who played gem innings and added 110 runs for the 8th wicket. At one stage it was like South Africa would win this easily but these two were on a mission and snatched victory from South African hands. Marnus scored 80 runs and Agar scored 48 runs.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Sensational knock from these Australian batters. Both Agar and Marnus have snatched this victory from their hands.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Just 5 runs away from the victory. As both batters ticking the scoreboard easily. The score is 218-7 in 39 overs

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: A match defining 100 runs partnership between Agar and Marnus cost South Africa the match.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: 10 more runs to win as Australia is itching closer to snatching this victory from South Africa. The score is 213-7 in 38 overs.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Feels like South African bowlers underestimated the Australian lower order.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>