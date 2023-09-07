Home

Sports

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Highlights, Score: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets

live

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Highlights, Score: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets

SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live scores of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule South Africa VS Australia 222 (49.0) 221/7 (40.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.53) AUS need 2 runs in 60 balls at 0.2 rpo Last Wicket: Sean Abbott b Keshav Maharaj 9 (11) - 113/7 in 16.3 Over Ashton Agar 44 * (67) 2x4, 1x6 Marnus Labuschagne 80 (93) 8x4, 0x6 Keshav Maharaj (9-0-38-1) * Aiden Markram (1-0-5-0)

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

Highlights SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

Temba Bavuma played the captain’s knock to perfection as he brought up his fifth ODI ton against Australia at Bloemfontien on Thursday. Opening the batting, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 114* off 142 balls. But while he looked to play on a different pitch, the rest could not get going and finally he ran out of partners. South Africa were eventually allout for 222 in 49 overs. Australia would fancy chasing down this total, while the hosts would look to get early wickets with pace and put pressure on the opposition.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES