  SA vs AUS, 3rd T20I Highlights Cricket Score: Australia Beat South Africa For Series Sweep
SA vs AUS, 3rd T20I Highlights Cricket Score: Australia Beat South Africa For Series Sweep

Updated: September 3, 2023 9:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Marcus Stoinis

36* (20) 2x4, 3x6

Ashton Turner

2 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Gerald Coetzee

(3.4-0-35-2)*

Bjorn Fortuin

(4-0-36-2)
SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

 South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score: It was a brilliant comeback by South Africa as they scored a huge total finishing their innings on a high. At one stage it was all about Makram and Hendricks but, Makram wicket let the opening for Australia. The Aussie bowlers picked up few quick wickets and was aiming to put a nail in the coffin to end South Africa innings. But debutant Ferreria slammed 48 runs and led his side to a good total.

SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score : 190/8 in 20 overs

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

Live Updates

  • Sep 3, 2023 8:37 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australia need 15 runs and Head needs 16 runs for completing his century. LIVE SCORE: 176/3 in 16 overs

  • Sep 3, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Australian’s are in a hurry to finish this match as they smashed 11 runs in the 16th over. Just 15 runs needed. LIVE SCORE: 176/3 in 16 overs

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:24 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: The new man Marcus Stonis and Dangerous Travis Head is not letting bowlers to get control over the game. After two quite overs Both Aussie batters smock quick runs and get the momentum back on Aussie side. LIVE SCORE: 165/3 in 15 overs

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:15 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Back to back good overs by Proteas bowlers Keshav Maharaj kept it tight and just conceded 6 runs. LIVE SCORE: 137/3 in 13 overs

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:11 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Finally South Africa get’s the much-needed breakthrough. Bjorn Fortuin get’s rid of the dangerous Josh Inglis. The batters decide to play the slogsweep, but he hits straight to Gerald Coetzee. Good over by Bjorn, as he gave only 3 runs with a wicket. LIVE SCORE: 131/3 in 12 overs

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:08 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Makram should have got a wicket but he conceded 11 runs in the 11th over. Poor Makram Bavuma drops and easy catch once again. LIVE SCORE: 128/2 in 11 overs

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:07 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: AND AGAIN !!!!! It’s Bavuma who drops the catch once again and now he drops the catch of Josh Inglis.

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:05 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: And here is the punishment by Travis head he smocks a boundary on the fifth ball and once again he punishes the bowler and smashes a gorgeous boundary in the last ball of the 10 over. South Africa is letting this match slip away. LIVE SCORE: 117/2 in 10 overs

    • Sep 3, 2023 8:02 PM IST

      LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: OHH Dear!!!! Gerlad Coetzee comes into the attack and he was about to get Travis Head wicket but Bavuma spills it. Dropped!!!!! the catch of dangerous Travis Head.

