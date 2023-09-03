By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SA vs AUS, 3rd T20I Highlights Cricket Score: Australia Beat South Africa For Series Sweep
LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of third T20I between South Africa and Australia.
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score: It was a brilliant comeback by South Africa as they scored a huge total finishing their innings on a high. At one stage it was all about Makram and Hendricks but, Makram wicket let the opening for Australia. The Aussie bowlers picked up few quick wickets and was aiming to put a nail in the coffin to end South Africa innings. But debutant Ferreria slammed 48 runs and led his side to a good total.
SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score : 190/8 in 20 overs
Playing XIs
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha
