SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semin Final 2 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs AUS, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal: South Africa will lock horns against Australia for the second semifinal of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Proteas will look to seal their berth for the final. On the other hand, Australia who are hot-favorites in this semifinal clash as they know how to deal the knockout pressure.

SA vs AUS Head To Head

If we take a look on 109 ODI matches between South Africa and Australia where South Africa hold the advantage with 55 victories compared to Australia’s 50. There are three matches which ended up with no result.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for SA vs AUS Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Warner(vc), Travis Head, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada

SA vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

