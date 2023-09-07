Home

Dream11 Team SA vs AUS Prediction 1st ODI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today South Africa vs Australia, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa 4:30 PM IST

SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 1st ODI here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

SA vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Dream11 Team SA vs AUS Prediction 1st ODI: After whitewashing South Africa in the T20I series by 3-0 now Australia will lock horns against the same opposition at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa as this is the year of ODI World Cup both the teams will look to give their best. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa: SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 1st ODI here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 4 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock(c)

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram(vc), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Keshav Maharaj.

Australia: Carey (wk), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis.

