SA vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: ”It Will Be A Great Challenge In Front Of 1,30,000 Spectators”, Steve Smith On Final Clash With India

Both India and Australia meet each other at the 50-over summit clash after a period of 20 long years.

Steve Smith with the tournament broadcasters after the semi-final victory against South Africa. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australia, the kings of ICC World Cups have done it again as they’ve pulled off a thriller against South Africa in a low-scoring match on Thursday in Kolkata to reach a record 8th Final to set summit clash with host India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

South Africa succumbed to a brilliant Australian bowling attack and managed to score 212 runs for the 5-time champions to chase. The Aussies started off well but then lost their way and with only three wickets in hand, they held their nerves to take the side home with 16 balls to spare.

After the match, Steve Smith interacted with the tournament broadcasters and opened up on the final with Rohit Sharma-led India. He knows it will be a big challenge to play against the best side of the tournament and it will be a greater challenge to play in front of a capacity crowd of 1,30,000 spectators at the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

“India is playing so well, unbeaten in the tournament, will be a great challenge in front of 1 Lakh 30 thousand”, Smith said.

Smith is already a World Cup winner, when the Aussies won on home soil back in 2015. He’s at the same time, a T20 World Cup winner as well in 2021. He would surely be looking forward to win a third World Cup crown.

Both India and Australia meet each other at the 50-over summit clash after a period of 20 long years. It was back in 2003 in South Africa, where a young India side lost to a formidable Australia team led by Ricky Ponting. This time, the Men in Blue will have nothing but just revenge on their mind.

