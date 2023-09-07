Home

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Australia online and on TV in India.

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 1st ODI

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 1st ODI: After winning the T20I series against South Africa by 3-0 now Australia will focus on beating hosts in the ODI series well both sides will give their best shot in the ODI as this is the World Cup year and this series will help them to boost their confidence for the marquee event which will start from October 05 in India and the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where is South Africa going to take on Australia in the 1st ODI?

South Africa take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Mangaung Oval.

When is South africa going to take on Australia in the 1st ODI?

South Africa will take on Australia in the 1st ODI on (September 7).

Where will South Africa take on Australia in the 1st ODI?

South Africa will take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Mangaung Oval

.

When is the 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia going to start in India?

The South Africa versus Australia 1st ODI will start at 4.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the TV telecast of South Africa versus Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia can be watched on Star Sports in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the South Africa versus Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

