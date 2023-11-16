Home

SA vs AUS Live Streaming ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal for Free: Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

SA vs AUS Live Streaming ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal for Free

SA vs AUS Live Streaming ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal for Free: South Africa will lock horns against Australia for semifinal 2 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens Kolkata on Thursday. South Africa will look to create history to qualify for the final for the first time. On the other hand, Australia knows how to deal with the knockout situation and considering the team’s current form they will look to face India for the final of the marquee event at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal 2 match start?

The South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal 2 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will South Africa vs Australia Semifinal 2 ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal 2 match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How we can watch South Africa vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal 2 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal 2 match online?

The South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Kolkata stay tuned to India.com.

Watch South Africa vs Australia Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

