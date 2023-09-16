Home

It is no surprise that Sehwag has taken such a liking to Klaasen's batting as he himself was one of the most destructive batters of his time.

'The Best Hitting...' Virender Sehwag Lavishes Praise On Heinrich Klaasen

New Delhi: Former India batter Virendra Sehwag lavished huge praise on South Africa’s batter Heinrich Klaasen for his memorable 174 runs knock against Australia in the must-win fourth ODI against Australia at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday.

South Africa beat Australia by 164 runs following the masterclass by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and an excellent performance by the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Sehwag took his Twitter to hail Klassen for his 174 off 83 runs knock which came with 13 fours and 13 maximums. Having made 24 in his first 24 balls, Klaasen pushed himself into top gear to score 150 runs in just 58 balls later.

What an innings, Heinrich Klaasen , first 25 balls 24 runs, next 58 balls 150. The best hitting i have seen in a long long time. #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/wQQ5Ky79Sm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 15, 2023

South Africa made 268 runs in the last 20 overs and 173 in the last 10 as Klaasen plundered 174 off just 83 balls, recording his hundred off 57 deliveries. His 150 came in just 77 deliveries and overall, he hit 13 fours and as many sixes.

Klaasen was ably supported by David Miller, who shot a 45-ball 82 and helped South Africa smash their seventh total of over 400 in ODIs, the most by any team, as Australia were at the receiving end of a special batting innings.

Klaasen and Miller put on a record double-century stand off just 85 balls, finishing on 222 off 92 balls, the pair separated only off the final ball when Klaasen holed out off Marcus Stoinis. No other double century stand in the history of ODIs has come at a better run rate than the 14.47 between Miller and Klaasen

Klaasen’s knock is now the eighth-highest score by a South African batter in men’s ODIs. The 57-ball hundred from his bat is also the second-fastest in ODIs against Australia after the 52 balls taken by Virat Kohli for his ton in Jaipur in 2013.

The 174 by Klaasen is the second-highest score by a batter from No.5 or below in ODIs after Kapil Dev’s 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. Australia had reduced South Africa to 194/4 in 34.1 overs before Klaasen and Miller joined forces for a destructive partnership.

