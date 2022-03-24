Centurion, March 24: Bangladesh cricket team created history on Wednesday as they registered their first ever ODI series win in South Africa against South Africa after sealing the 3-match ODIs 2-1, signing it off in the last match with a 9-wicket victory at Centurion.Also Read - SA vs BAN, Team Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, 3rd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Wanderers Stadium at 04:30 PM IST Mar 23

This is the first time, the Proteas has lost to the Bangla Tigers in 20 years.

Taskin Ahmed's first five-wicket haul (5/35) in eight years helped Bangladesh bowl out South Africa for 154. Janneman Malan (39 off 56) and Keshav Maharaj (28 off 39) were the top-scorers for the Proteas.

A day to remember! Bangladesh with their first-ever ODI series win in South Africa with a dominating 9-wicket victory in the final match! PHOTO CREDIT: Cricket South Africa #BCB #Cricket #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/9IyKR2Yr1k — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 23, 2022



In reply, skipper Tamim Iqbal (c) smashed a fine unbeaten fifty (87 off 82) as Bangladesh chased down the target in only 26.3 overs. Apart from Tamim, Liton Das (48 off 57) and Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out off 20) also played valuable knocks while Keshav Maharaj (1/36 picked the only wicket for South Africa.

The 2-1 series loss also dents South Africa’s progress towards automatic qualification to the 2023 World Cup, given they are down in ninth place on the ODI Super League points table.

Brief scores: South Africa 154 in 37 overs (Janneman Malan 39, Keshav Maharaj 28; Taskin Ahmed 5-35) lost to Bangladesh 156/1 in 26.3 overs (Tamim Iqbal 87 not out, Liton Das 48) by 9 wickets.

