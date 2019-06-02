SA vs Ban: Bangladesh outplayed South Africa to win their ICC World Cup 2019 opener by 21 runs. Bangladesh was better in all the three departments, be it fielding, batting, and bowling. That not only makes them deserving winners but also shows how South Africa, a better team on paper failed. This did not go down with fans who took to social media to troll South Africa. Most of them felt they are the official chokers of the world. South Africa was sloppy on-the-field and it always felt that they were not playing with a clear mind and the fear of losing lingered.

Here is how South Africa got trolled after loss:

Death and South Africa choking in a world cup are the only two constants in life. #CWC19 #SAvBAN — Abhinav Bhargava (@OldMonKing) June 2, 2019

South Africa has decided to remove the ‘chokers’ tag from them by not even trying to be in a position to choke. #SAvBAN — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 2, 2019

South Africa are no more chokers at least… 🎊 Congrats #Bangladesh #BANvSA — maxmelbin (@maxmelbin) June 2, 2019

When you see South Africa again choking in big tournaments #SAvBAN #Africa pic.twitter.com/KuwdQKor9N — Rishi rishabh (@rishicasm) June 2, 2019

South Africans used to choke in the semi-finals of the world cups but now they are choking at the very begining.

#CWC19 #SAvsBAN #BANvSA — ENGIYAH (@yasiralihamza) June 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh rode on a record 142-run third wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to post their highest ever World Cup total of 330/6 in their cup opener against South Africa at The Oval.

This win will give Bangladesh immense confidence going into the later stages of the tournament. It was an impressive performance by the Bangladesh side. For now, South Africa have a lot of thinking to do after losing their first two games.