SA vs BAN 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction

SA vsa BAN, 1st Test : South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Fantasy Cricket Hints, Kingsmead Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Mar 31 Thursday:Also Read - SA vs BAN: Bangladesh Script History, Register Emphatic 2-1 ODI Series Victory Over Hosts South Africa

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs AUS, South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Playing XI, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test. Also Read - SA vs BAN, Team Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, 3rd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Wanderers Stadium at 04:30 PM IST Mar 23

TOSS: Toss between SA vs BAN will take place at 1:00 PM IST – March 31 Also Read - SA vs BAN, Team Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Wanderers Stadium at 01:30 PM IST Mar 20

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team

Dean Elgar(C), Keegan Petersen(VC), Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Temba Bavuma, Mehiday Hasan, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Oliver, Keshav Maharaj, Ebadot Hossain

SA vs BAN Squads:

South Africa Test Squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

Bangladesh Test Squad: Mominul Haque (c), Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ebadot Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (vc), Shadman Islam, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto.