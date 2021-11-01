SA vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SA vs BAN at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: A rejuvenated South Africa will now look to strengthen their semi-final hopes when they meet a struggling Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. South Africa have emerged as strong contenders to qualify for the semi-finals after the wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka. They sit second in the group, ahead of Australia on net run rate (both teams have 4 points). Bangladesh, on the other hand, have failed to win a single Super 12 game in their three outings so far. Their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals are all but over after the narrow 3-run loss to West Indies last week. Going ahead they will be battling it out for a consolation win and upsetting the equations for other sides. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA vs BAN Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SA vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Temba Bavuma, Mahedi Hasan, Aiden Markram, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

SA vs BAN Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.