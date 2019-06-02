SA vs Ban: It was a raging turner that got the better of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. The wicket came against the run of play and what makes it even more special is that he was dismissed when well-set. Faf du Plessis looked settled to score big but was dismissed for 62 off 53 balls. It was an inspiring bowling change in the 27th over when Mehedy Hasan replaced the experienced Mashrafe Mortaza. du Plessis seemed to have got a little too greedy and that probably led to his downfall. It was a lovely ball from Hasan he gave it a rip and teased the batsman. The Proteas captain skipped out with a desire to slog it out of the park, only to get duped by the flight as he failed to meet the pitch. It dipped and spun enough to elude his swing and crash the stumps. Mehedy Hasan was elated as his hard work had paid off.

177 runs required from 132 balls#CWC19 #SAvBAN #RiseOfTheTigers @BCBtigers pic.twitter.com/WwBEnXg6e9 — Cricket (@Cricketscoree) June 2, 2019

It was a massive wicket in the context of the game as Faf has the potential to hit daddy hundreds and that is exactly what was needed. Bangladesh got the wicket at the right time.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh rode on a record 142-run third wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to post their highest ever World Cup total of 330/6 in their cup opener against South Africa at The Oval.

At the time of filing the copy, South Africa was in a spot of bother at 193/3 in the 34th over. Miller and Rassie Van Der Dussen are in the middle.