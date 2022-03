SA vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa

South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SA vs BAN at Wanderers Stadium, Centurion.Also Read - Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen Earn Cricket South Africa Contracts For 2022-23

Here is the Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, 2nd ODI – SA vs BAN Dream11 Guru Tips and SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI game, SA vs BAN Probable XIs Bangladesh Tour of South Africa – 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -South Africa vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – 2nd ODI. Also Read - South Africa Announce Squad For Bangladesh ODIs, Eight IPL-Bound Players Included

TOSS: The second ODI toss between South Africa vs Bangladesh takes place at 1:00 PM IST- March 20. Also Read - South African Cricketers Face Test Of Loyalty Ahead of IPL: Dean Elgar

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Centurion.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal(C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Shakib Al Hasan, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada(VC), Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj

SA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock or Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo or Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam