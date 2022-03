SA vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa

TOSS: The toss between South Africa vs Bangladesh takes place at 4:00 PM IST- March 23.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Centurion.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (C), Liton Das, Rassie van der-Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Taskin Ahmed

SA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman