SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain South Africa vs England, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein 4.30 PM IST January 27, Friday

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain South Africa vs England, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein 4.30 PM IST January 27, Friday.

TOSS – The 1st ODI match toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 4 PM IST.

Time – January 27, Friday, 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein.

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounder: Chris Woakes (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt/Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley and Adil Rashid.