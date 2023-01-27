Home

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs England 1st ODI Online And On Tv

Here are the details of when and where to watch South Africa vs England 1st ODI match online and on TV in India.

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: South Africa will lock horns against England for the first ODI match at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 27. Both South Africa and England lost their ODI series and now looking for some valuable wins ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. England will start as the hot favourites, with Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in lethal form.

Where to Watch South Africa vs England 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch South Africa vs England 1st ODI online on Fancode.

When will South Africa vs England 1st ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs England 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, January 27th.

Where will South Africa vs England 1st ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs England 1st ODI match will take place at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein.

What time will South Africa vs England 1st ODI match start?

The South Africa vs England 1st ODI match will start at 4.30 PM (IST).