SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain South Africa vs England, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein 1.30 PM IST January 29, Sunday

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The 2nd ODI match toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 4 PM IST.

Time – January 29, Sunday, 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein.

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Butler (vc), Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – David Miller, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dawid Malan

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje.

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma©, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler©(wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone